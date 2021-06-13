Sunday Boredom Busters: June 13th

SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — Midwest Honor Flight is hosting its first Honor Ride. Riders of all vehicles are invited to take part in this benefit to help veterans see memorials in their honor in Washington, DC. Registration is at 12:30 p.m. at the South Dakota Military Heritage Alliance. The ride begins at 2:30 p.m. Honor Flight will announce its next flight on Monday.

Angels With A Dream is a benefit for Make-A-Wish South Dakota at Great Bear Ski Valley in Sioux Falls. Activities include a car show, silent auction, raffles, live music, an obstacle course, face-painting plus food and refreshments. Registration for the car show goes from 10 to 11:45 a.m. The entry fee is a free-will donation.

Sioux Falls Parks & Rec is hosting a Paddling Fair at Family park from 1-4 p.m. The free event is open to people ages 2 and up. Boats, paddles, lifejackets and on-water guidance will be provide by local stores and paddling experts. A food truck will also be available.

Sangria Sunday at Strawbale Winery in Renner, SD features live music by The Barn Flies. Gates open at noon. The music plays from 1-4 p.m. Admission is $5 a person or $10 a carload. Food is available for purchase at the Windy City food truck.

Jim Groth is the featured performer for today’s Summer Concert Series at Good Earth State Park. The music starts at 4 p.m. The concert is free, but a park entrance license is required if you’re driving. Food is available for purchase at the Kabob King food truck.

Wilde Prairie Winery in Brandon, SD is hosting Sunday in the Vineyard. Bring a lawn chair or blanket for an afternoon of wine, beer and live music with Geoff Gunderson from 2-5 p.m.

The Worthington Windsurfing Regatta wraps up today at Lake Okabena. Activities include a 9:30 a.m. skippers meeting with races to follow. A community church service takes place at 11 a.m. Food vendors also open at 11 a.m. admission is free.

Films playing at the historic State Theatre in downtown Sioux Falls include Love, Simon and Moulin Rouge!, both rated PG-13 and The Blues Brothers, rated R.

New movie releases playing at a theater near you include Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway, rated PG and In the Heights, rated PG-13.

Enjoy a night of racing at Huset’s Speedway in Brandon, SD. Gates open at 4:30 p.m. Hot laps are at 7:30 p.m. Races start at 8:15 p.m. Tickets are $18, $10 for students, free for children 12 and under.