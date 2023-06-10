SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — The final Angels With A Dream fundraiser for Make A Wish South Dakota & Montana will take place at Great Bear Ski Valley in Sioux Falls. The event will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and includes a car show, silent auction, raffles, food, live music and kids inflatables.

The Sioux Falls Tennis Association is hosting a Block Party at the Great Life Cares Foundation Tennis Complex at Tomar Park. The block party goes from 2-4 p.m. and includes auction items ranging from tennis lessons to picnic baskets. You can also come out and check your serve speed and enjoy free cookies.

The Rock The Block Party features an aerial silks performance by South Dakota Ariel & Arts. The performance is at 1 p.m. outside of the Union Gospel Mission office on East 8th Street in Sioux Falls. The block party goes from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and includes food, bike safety education and community outreach opportunities.

The Outdoor Concert Series at Good Earth State Park features Mogen’s Heroes. The performance is at 4 p.m. Visitors are encouraged to bring lawn chairs or a blanket. The free concerts are held each Sunday through July 30th. A park entrance license is required for vehicles.

The Sioux Falls Municipal Band performs a free concert at Terrace Park. The concert, titled Suite Treats, begins at 8 p.m.

Summer festivals in KELOLAND include the Black Hills Renaissance Festival in Lead, Cootie Days in Dell Rapids, Harrisburg Days in Harrisburg, SD and Family Fun Days in Ellsworth, MN.

The City of Sioux Falls outdoor pools are open for the summer season. They’re located at Frank Olson, Kuehn, Laurel Oak, McKennan, Pioneer and Terrace parks. The hours are 1-8 p.m.

SculptureWalk features 67 sculptures on display in downtown Sioux Falls. You can also vote for your favorite sculpture as part of the People’s Choice Award through September 30th.

Movies playing at the historic State Theater in downtown Sioux Falls include A Bug’s Life, rated G, plus You Hurt My Feelings and Call Me By Your Name, both rated R.

New in theaters this weekend, Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, rated PG-13.

Enjoy a night of Outlaw sprint car and late-model street stock racing at Huset’s Speedway in Brandon. Admission is $20 for adults, $10 for students, free for ages 12 and under. Gates open at 4:30 p.m. Hot laps are at 7 p.m. The races start at 8 p.m.