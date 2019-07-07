Sunday Boredom Busters: July 7th

SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — The Bare Bodkins Theatre Company presents Shakespeare’s The Comedy of Errors. The performance is at 7 p.m. at the Queen Bee Mill in Falls Park. You can pick up free tickets starting at 6 p.m. Seating is limited so you may want to bring a blanket or lawn chair.

Railroad Days at Historic Prairie Village west of Madison, SD include a church service in the Chapel Car Emmanuel at 10 a.m. Other activities include train rides, roundhouse tours, South Dakota railroad history and carousel rides through 4 p.m. Admission is $5 for adults, $2 for kids free for ages 5 and under.

Flandreau’s 150th Anniversary Celebration wraps up with a Fly-in Breakfast Fundraiser at the City Airport. The hours are from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. The event is sponsored by the Team of Angels.

The Sioux Falls Municipal Band is celebrating its 100th anniversary this summer. The band will perform a free concert at Terrace Park at 8 p.m. .

Check out the newly-completed Arc of Dreams sculpture that spans the Big Sioux River in downtown Sioux Falls. The Arc is located next to Cherapa Place and is the permanent centerpiece of the SculptureWalk displays on sidewalks throughout downtown.

Bring a lawn chair and enjoy live music as part of Sunday in the Vineyard at Wilde Prairie Winery in Brandon. The hours are from 2-5 p.m. Admission is free.

Sangria Sunday at Strawbale Winery in Renner, SD features South Dakota wines and live music from 1-4 p.m. Admission is $5 a person or $10 a carload.

The Canaries baseball team takes on the Sioux City Explorers at Sioux Falls Stadium. First pitch is at 1:05 p.m.

Films playing at the Wells Fargo Cinedome at the Washington Pavilion include Superpower Dogs and Walking with Dinosaurs: Prehistoric Planet.

New movie releases playing at a theater near you include Spider-Man: Far From Home, rated PG-13 and Midsommar, rated R.