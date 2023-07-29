SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Sioux Falls Air Show wraps up today at the South Dakota Air National Guard. The gates open at 8:30 a.m. Admission is free. The aerial performances take place from 11 a.m to 4 p.m. The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds will take to the sky at 2:30 p.m.

Paws Pet Resort in Sioux Falls is hosting a car wash to raise money for the Veterans Community Project, which builds tiny homes for homeless veterans. The car wash takes place from 1-4 p.m.

Lupulin Brewing in Sioux Falls is hosting a Clear the List event to help local teachers purchase supplies for their first day of school. One dollar from every pour sold in the taproom will be donated to clear teachers’ Amazon wish list.

The Sioux Falls Municipal Band performs their Grand Finale Concert of the summer at the Washington Pavilion in Sioux Falls. The free concert is at 8 p.m. in the Mary W. Sommervold Hall.

The Montrose Music Festival wraps up today with song circles and a kids tent at the city park. There will be open-mic performances from noon to 3 p.m. near Camp White Wall.

Bring your lawn chair, blanket and friends to Wilde Prairie Winery in Brandon, SD for Sunday in the Vineyard. Enjoy live music by Link West from 2-5 p.m.

Calico Skies Vineyard & Winery in Inwood, IA is hosting Sips & Swings from 2-5 p.m. featuring live music by Risky Business.

Geoff Gunderson is the featured performer during the Outdoor Summer Concert Series at Good Earth State Park southeast of Sioux Falls. The music starts 4 p.m. in the park amphitheater. A food truck is available to concert-goers. A park entrance license is required.

The Tuthill Trail Festival features mountain bike racing at Tuthill Park in Sioux Falls. Juniors race at 10 a.m., novice men at 11 a.m., advanced men at 12:45 p.m. and women races at 3 p.m.

Honey Days in Bruce, SD include a Legion pancake breakfast at 8 a.m., a community church service at 11 a.m., a kids bike parade at 1:30 p.m., a horseshoe tournament at 2 p.m. and cow pie bingo at 2:30 p.m.

The Premiere Playhouse presents the musical, Shrek Jr. The performance is at 2 p.m. at the Orpheum Theater Center in downtown Sioux Falls.

Cool-off at the City of Sioux Falls outdoor pools and spray parks. They’re located at Frank Olson Park along with Kuehn, Laurel Oak, McKennan, Pioneer, Hayward, Terrace and Drake Springs. The hours are 1-8 p.m.

Movies playing at the historic State Theater in downtown Sioux Falls include Ratatouille, rated G, Jaws, rated PG and Asteroid City, rated PG-13.

New movie releases playing at a theater near you include Haunted Mansion, rated PG-13 and Talk to Me, rated R.

The Canaries baseball team takes on the Lake Country DockHounds at Sioux Falls Stadium. First pitch is at 12:05 p.m.

Enjoy a night of Outlaw sprint car and late-model street stock racing at Huset’s Speedway in Brandon. Admission is $20 for adults, $10 for students, free for ages 12 and under. Gates open at 4:30 p.m. Hot laps are at 7 p.m. The races start at 8 p.m.