SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Get a big jump on your holiday shopping today. Art Moms & Friends are hosting a Holiday Boutique at 3101 West 41st Street in Sioux Falls. 50 local vendors will be selling unique pieces for the holidays including antiques, baked goods, jewelry, stationary, houseplants, farmhouse decor plus candles and more, from noon to 4 p.m.

Brandon’s 50th Birthday Celebration includes a full day of activities at McHardy Park including a worship service at 10 a.m., donuts & drinks at 10:30 a.m., Gagaball at 2 p.m. and a pet contest at 3 p.m. There will be pickleball at Aspen Park from 2-4 p.m. plus a scavenger hunt.

The final day of the Laura Ingalls Wilder Pageant in De Smet, SD includes an American Legion pancake feed from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. There will be non-denominational church service on the pageant grounds at 10 a.m., old-fashioned children’s activities from 6-8 p.m., a concert by the Oak Lake String Band at 6:30 p.m. followed by the pageant performance at 8 p.m.

Sunday Funday is a mountain bike ride hosted by Spoke-N-Sport in Sioux Falls.The ride starts and ends at the Spoke-N-Sport store located on South Cliff Avenue beginning at 4 p.m. Riders will be split into two groups: experienced in one group, beginners in another. The only requirements are helmets and bicycles with off-road capabilities.

Janice Gilbert is the featured performer during the Outdoor Summer Concert Series at Good Earth State Park southeast of Sioux Falls. The music starts 4 p.m. in the park amphitheater. A food truck is available to concert-goers. A park entrance license is required.

Bring your lawn chair, blanket and friends to Wilde Prairie Winery in Brandon, SD for Sunday in the Vineyard. Enjoy live music by Dave Vanderlinde from 2-5 p.m.

Folk On! is a folk music competition from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. at Calico Skies Vineyard & Winery in Inwood, IA. Tickets are $10. Children under 12 get in free.

The Sioux Falls Municipal Band performs a free concert titled A Celtic Celebration. The Irish music starts at 8 p.m. at Terrace Park.

The Days of ’76 Rodeo in Deadwood, SD features PRCA steer roping. The action starts at 9 a.m. Mountain Time.

Cool off this summer at the City of Sioux Falls outdoor pools and spray parks. They’re located at Frank Olson, Kuehn, Laurel Oak, McKennan, Pioneer, Hayward and Terrace parks. The hours are 1-8 p.m.

SculptureWalk features 67 sculptures on display in downtown Sioux Falls. You can also vote for your favorite sculpture as part of the People’s Choice Award through September 30th.

Movies playing at the historic State Theater in downtown Sioux Falls include My Girl and Jaws, both rated PG and Past Lives, rated PG-13.

New movie releases playing at a theater near you include Barbie, rated PG-13 and Oppenheimer, rated R.