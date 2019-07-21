Sunday Boredom Busters: July 21st

SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — A Sioux Falls restaurant is hosting a fundraiser to benefit both LifeScape and the Boys and Girls Clubs of the Sioux Empire. Rudy M. Navarrete’s Tex-Mexican is donating 100-percent of the proceeds from a Taco Bar. Money raised from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. will go to LifeScape while donations from 4 to 9 p.m. will benefit the Boys and Girls Clubs. The taco bar, which includes a soft drink, is $12 dollars for adults and $6 dollars for children. The restaurant is located at 2209 W. 57th Street.

Those Guys ABATE are hosting hosting a Poker Run to benefit the Children’s Home Society. Sign-up goes from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Cheap Shots in Tea, SD. The cost is $10 a rider. Kids from the Children’s Home will be providing a special cookie and lemonade stand from 1-2 p.m.

Siouxland Libraries and Sioux Falls Parks & Rec are hosting a Reading Invasion, a flash mob for those who love to read. People of all ages are invited to bring a blanket and book to Fawick Park in downtown SIoux Falls from 6-7 p.m. No registration is required.

The Granite Threshing Bee wraps up today in Granite, IA with antique tractors, farm equipment, gas engines, a sawmill, train depot, gun shop, one-room schoolhouse and a quilt show. Admission is free.

The free summer music festival Hills Alive wraps up today in Rapid City. Christian artists will perform from noon to 10 p.m. at Memorial Park.

The Northern Hills Community band performs a free concert at the Sturgis City Park. The music begins at 7 p.m.

The Sioux Falls Municipal Band is celebrating its 100th anniversary this summer. The band will perform a free concert at Terrace Park at 8 p.m. .

The Asfora South Dakota Open Tennis Tournament features top players competing on courts at McKennan Park, Lincoln High School and the Minnehaha Country Club. The Men’s and Women’s Open Singles Finals are scheduled for 3:30 p.m. at McKennan Park. Admission is free,

Bring a lawn chair and enjoy live music as part of Sunday in the Vineyard at Wilde Prairie Winery in Brandon. The hours are from 2-5 p.m. Admission is free.

Sangria Sunday at Strawbale Winery in Renner, SD features South Dakota wines and live music from 1-4 p.m. Admission is $5 a person or $10 a carload.

Danish Days wrap up in Viborg with a community worship service at the Lund Theatre at 9:30 a.m., a beach party at Swan Lake Public Beach from 2-5 p.m., root beer floats will be served at the Community Center from 5:30-7:30, fireworks at the Athletic Fields start at 10 p.m.

Films playing at the Wells Fargo Cinedome at the Washington Pavilion include Superpower Dogs and Walking with Dinosaurs: Prehistoric Planet.

New in theaters this weekend, The Lion King, rated PG.