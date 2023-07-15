SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — Celebrate National Ice Cream Day at Stensland Family Farms. All three Sioux Falls locations will giving away free dips of ice cream starting at noon, while supplies last. There’s a one dip per person limit. The three Stensland stores are located on East and West 41st Street as well as on South Sertoma Avenue.

East Nidaros Lutheran Church near Baltic is hosting an Ice Cream Social from 5-7 p.m. They’ll also be serving hamburgers, hotdogs and homemade pies. The cost is a free-will donation.

Those Guys ABATE Poker Run is a fundraiser for the Children’s Home Society. Sign up is at Cheap Shots in Tea from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The cost is $10 a rider. A free lunch will be provided.

The Granite Threshing Bee wraps up today in Granite, IA featuring displays and demonstrations of antique tractors, farm equipment and gas engines. Admission is free.

South Shore Community Development is hosting an old-fashioned, all-ages Hoedown at 2 p.m. at the Old School in South Shore, SD. There will be live music by local performers The Classics. The cost is a free-will donation.

For the Love of Junk is a Vintage & Handmade Flea Market taking place at the Codington County Extension Complex in Watertown, SD. Today’s hours are 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Admission is free.

The Corn Palace Stampede features a Chili Cook-off and Family Fun Day. Activities start at 11 a.m. at the New Rodeo Grounds in Mitchell, SD.

The Laura Ingalls Wilder Pageant in De Smet, SD includes an American Legion pancake feed from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., a non-denominational church service at 10 a.m. on the pageant grounds, a concert by Plum Crazy at 6:30 p.m. followed by the pageant performance at 8 p.m.

Bring your lawn chair, blanket and friends to Wilde Prairie Winery in Brandon, SD for Sunday in the Vineyard. Enjoy live music by Amy Ellsworth and Geoff Gunderson from 2-5 p.m.

Calico Skies Vineyard & Winery in Inwood, IA is hosting Sips & Swings from 2-5 p.m. The featured performer is the Chuck Hendrickson Quartet.

The Cardboard Saints are the featured performers during the Outdoor Summer Concert Series at Good Earth State Park southeast of Sioux Falls. The music starts 4 p.m. in the park amphitheater. A food truck is available to concert-goers. A park entrance license is required.

The Sioux Falls Municipal Band performs a free concert titled The Great Outdoors. The music starts at 8 p.m. at Terrace Park.

VFW Post 628 is hosting an All-You-Can Eat Pancake Breakfast. Serving time is 8:30 a.m. to noon at the South Dakota Military Heritage Alliance. The cost is $8 for adults, $2 for children.

Cool off this summer at the City of Sioux Falls outdoor pools and spray parks. They’re located at Frank Olson, Kuehn, Laurel Oak, McKennan, Pioneer, Hayward and Terrace parks. The hours are 1-8 p.m.

SculptureWalk features 67 sculptures on display in downtown Sioux Falls. You can also vote for your favorite sculpture as part of the People’s Choice Award through September 30th.

Movies playing at the historic State Theater in downtown Sioux Falls include The Emperor’s New Groove rated G, plus Top Gun: Maverick and Past Lives, both rated PG-13.

New in theaters this weekend, Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One, rated PG-13.

It’s Hall of Fame Night at Huset’s Speedway in Brandon. Admission is $20 for adults, $10 for students, free for ages 12 and under. Gates open at 4:30 p.m. Hot laps are at 7 p.m. The races start at 8 p.m.