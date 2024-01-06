SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — American Legion Post 15 in Sioux Falls is hosting its first all-you-can-eat Pancake Breakfast of the year. Serving time is 8:30 a.m. to noon at the South Dakota Military Heritage Alliance. The cost is $8 for adults, $2 for children. Donations are also welcome. There will also be a bake sale.

It’s the final day to drop-off your Christmas tree for free in Sioux Falls. The drop-offs are located at the Household Hazardous Waste Facility off North Cliff Avenue and near the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds on North Lyon Boulevard. You can dispose of your real tree, wreaths and garlands for from noon to 5 p.m.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Terry Peak Ski Area in the northern Black Hills has fresh snow for skiers and snowboarders. The hours are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mountain Time.

Lace up your skates for some indoor skating at the SCHEELS IcePlex in Sioux Falls. Open skating takes place from 1-3 p.m. The cost is $7 for adults, $5 for children 12 and under. Skate rentals are $3.

Check out the exhibits at the Old Courthouse Museum in downtown Sioux Falls. They include Northern Plains Native Americans, Radiomen, Designing Sioux Falls, Beehives & Smoky Eyes plus Pheasants on the Plains and Scenes of Sioux Falls. The hours are from noon to 5 p.m. Admission is free.

Movies playing at the historic State Theater in downtown Sioux Falls include Frozen II, rated PG, Godzilla Minus One, rated PG-13 and Maestro, rated R.

The Wells Fargo CineDome & Sweetman Planetarium at the Washington Pavilion features Wings Over Water, BBC Earth: Antarctica, Experience the Aurora and Magic Globe.

New in theaters this weekend: Lord of the Rings: Trilogy, rated PG-13.

It’s the final day to check out the holiday lights at Falls Park in Sioux Falls. Winter Wonderland wraps up the season after tonight, featuring thousands of festive lights.

The Skyforce basketball team takes on the Salt Lake City Stars at the Sanford Pentagon. Tip-off is at 3:05 p.m.

The final day of the NFL regular season wraps up with a double-header of football action on KELOLAND TV. CBS Sports coverage begins at 11 a.m. Central Time with The NFL Today. Then, the Jacksonville Jaguars take on the Tennessee Titans at noon. That’s followed by the Chicago Bears at the Green Bay Packers at 3:25 p.m.