SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — The Greater Sioux Falls Outdoor Show has everything you need to cure your cabin fever this weekend. The Outdoor Show is taking place at the Expo Center of the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds and features a large selection of campers, RV’s, motor-homes, boats, pontoons, motorcycles and ATV’s. There will also be fishing equipment sales, plus information and product booths. Today’s hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tickets are $9, free for children 12 and under.

The Dakota Spirit Valentine’s Classic Dance & Cheer Competition wraps up today with cheer team competitions at the Sanford Pentagon. Activities begin at 8 a.m. Tickets are $15.

Great Bear Ski Valley in Sioux Falls is open for skiing and snowboarding from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. The tubing hill is open 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Enjoy a weekend on the slopes in the Northern Black Hills. Terry Peak Ski Area, near Lead, SD, is open for skiing and snowboarding from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The City of Sioux Falls outdoor ice rinks are open for skating. They’re located at Campus, Frank Olson, McKennan, Memorial, Sherman and Tuthill parks from 1-8 p.m. Skate rentals are $1 for children, $2 for seniors and $3 for adults.

The skating rink at Main Street Square in downtown Rapid City is open from noon to 8 p.m. Mountain Time. Skate rentals are $5.

Winter Crazy Days wrap up today in downtown Sioux Falls. Shops that are normally open Sundays are slashing prices to make room for their spring merchandise.

Movies at the historic State Theater in downtown Sioux Falls include Corsage (NR), Marcel the Shell with Shoes On, rated PG and Leon: The Professional, rated R.

New in theaters this weekend: Missing, rated PG-13.

Films playing at the Wells Fargo CineDome at the Washington Pavilion include Dinosaurs of Antarctica, Train Time and Superpower Dogs.

Also at the Pavilion, Guild Hall: An Adventure in the Arts is an exhibit featuring 50 of the country’s most celebrated artists. The exhibit in the Visual Arts Center is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Watch AFC Divisional playoff action on KELOLAND TV. CBS Sports coverage begins at 11 a.m. Central Time with The NFL Today. That’s followed by the Cincinnati Bengals at the Buffalo Bills at noon.