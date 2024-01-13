SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — The Broadway production of To Kill a Mockingbird featuring actor Richard Thomas wraps up its weekend run at the Washington Pavilion. There will be two performances in the Mary W. Sommervold Hall. The matinee is at 1 p.m. The final performance is at 6:30 p.m.

The Dakota Territory Gun Collectors Association is hosting the Glenn Davis Memorial Gun Show in Brookings. More than 300 tables will be set up at the Dacotah Bank Center from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Admission is $10.

The Crossthreads Fiber Guild is hosting Fiber Fun at the Old Courthouse Museum in downtown Sioux Falls. Everyone interesting in knitting, crocheting and needle work is invited to work on projects from 1-4 p.m.

Exhibits at the Old Courthouse Museum include Northern Plains Native Americans, Radiomen, Designing Sioux Falls, Cooking Up History, Symbol of Freedom: The U.S. Flag and Playing Favorites: 100 Great Artifacts. The hours are from noon to 5 p.m. Admission is free.

Lace up your skates for some indoor skating at the SCHEELS IcePlex in Sioux Falls. Open skating takes place from 1-3 p.m. The cost is $7 for adults, $5 for children 12 and under. Skate rentals are $3.

Terry Peak Ski Area in the northern Black Hills is scheduled to be back open after closing Saturday due to the cold weather. The hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mountain Time.

Movies playing at the historic State Theater in downtown Sioux Falls include Frozen II, rated PG, Selma, rated PG-13 and The Iron Claw, rated R.

The Wells Fargo CineDome & Sweetman Planetarium at the Washington Pavilion features Wings Over Water, BBC Earth: Antarctica, Experience the Aurora and Magic Globe.

New movie releases playing at a theater near you include The Book of Clarence and Mean Girls, both rated PG-13 and The Beekeeper, rated R.