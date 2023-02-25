SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — The Sioux Empire Home Show wraps up today at the Sioux Falls Convention Center & Arena. The event, hosted by the Home Builders Association of the Sioux Empire, features 235 vendors sharing the latest indoor and outdoor home-related designs and trends. Hours are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is $7, free for children under 12.

Schaaps RV Expo Show & Sale features new and used motor-homes, fifth wheels and travel trailers from the leading brands of the RV industry at the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds. Today’s hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The Renner Volunteer Fire Department is hosting a Pancake Feed from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at their fire hall. The cost is $8, kids under 5 eat for free.

Dakota Wesleyan University in Mitchell is hosting a Midwinter Concert featuring the Wesleyan choir and band, Highlanders, Wesleyan Bells and Jazz Band. The concert is at 4 p.m. in the Sherman Center.

Competitors of all ages and skill levels are invited to race to take part in the Sanford Speed Race at Great Bear Ski Valley in Sioux Falls. The competition goes from 1-3 p.m. The $10 entry fee includes a chance to win a trophy and door prizes. Skiing and snowboarding is open to the public from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. The tubing hill is open from 1-3 p.m.

Enjoy a day on the slopes in the Northern Black Hills. Terry Peak Ski Area, near Lead, SD, is open for skiing and snowboarding from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mountain Time.

Lace-up a pair of skates at the City of Sioux Falls outdoor ice rinks. They’re located at Campus, Frank Olson, McKennan, Memorial, Sherman and Tuthill parks from 1-8 p.m. Skate rentals are $1 for children, $2 for seniors and $3 for adults.

Movies playing at the historic State Theater in downtown Sioux Falls include The Princess and the Frog, rated G, plus Beasts of the Southern Wild and The Fablemans, both rated PG-13.

New in theaters this weekend: Cocaine Bear, rated R.

Films playing at the Wells Fargo CineDome at the Washington Pavilion include Dinosaurs of Antarctica and Train Time.

Time’s running out to check out the Pavilion’s Guild Hall: An Adventure in the Arts. It’s an exhibit featuring 50 of the country’s most celebrated artists. It’s taking place in the Visual Arts Center from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Next Sunday, March 5th is the final day of the exhibit.