SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — First Lutheran Church in Sioux Falls is hosting a German Christmas Service. The 2 p.m. service will be held in the German language and feature German Christmas songs. The church will serve coffee cookies and other German goodies following the service.

Zion Lutheran Church in Sioux Falls is hosting Streets of Bethlehem, a family-friendly interactive drama about the night Jesus was born. Visitors can walk through the Bethlehem marketplace and also see live animals and visit the Nativity. The hours are from 1-4 p.m. You’re asked to bring a non-perishable food item for Feeding South Dakota.

ACE Academy in Sioux Falls is hosting a Kids’ Holiday Market & Santa Photos. Kids can go shopping with elves while their parents enjoy refreshments and shop the academy’s curated baskets and bake sale goodies. The hours are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Winterfest wraps up today in Luverne, MN with a Waffle Feed from 9 a.m. to noon at Take 16 Brewing. That’s followed by a showing of the movie Polar Express at 2 p.m. at the historic Palace Theatre. Tickets are $5. Enjoy live holiday music before the movie, starting at 1 p.m.

The Holiday Market in Watertown, SD features more than 50 vendors selling handmade items, home decor, jewelry, clothing and sweet treats. It’s taking place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Codington County Extension Building.

The Al Opland Singers present Finding the Hope of Christmas. The performance is at 2 p.m. at the Performing Arts Center in Pipestone, MN. Tickets are $20 for adults, $5 for students.

American Legion Post 15 in Sioux Falls is hosting an all-you-can-eat Pancake Breakfast. Serving time is 8:30 a.m. to noon at the South Dakota Military Heritage Alliance. The cost is $8, $2 for children. Donations are also welcome. There is also a bake sale.

Disney on Ice presents Into the Magic at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center in Sioux Falls. The performance is at 1 p.m.

The Sioux Valley Model Engineers Society is hosting an open house at their club building on the north side of the fairgrounds. The free open house runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. today and Sunday.

Author and photographer Paul Horsted will share new discoveries and photos as he discusses an updated revision of his book, Exploring with Custer. His presentation goes from 2-4 p.m. at the Old Courthouse Museum in downtown Sioux Falls. A book signing follows his talk.

Winter Weekends in Sioux Falls features a North Pole Jingle & Mingle. You can bring your holiday wish list to Santa & Mrs. Claus from 1-5 p.m. by the downtown 10th Street mural. There will also be karaoke, a candy cane hunt and bumper cars on a plastic ice rink. Admission is free.

Christmas at the Capitol features nearly 100 decorated trees inside the capitol building in Pierre. It’s open to the public every day from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. through December 26th. Admission is free.

Falls Park in Sioux Falls is lit up for the holidays. Winter Wonderland features trees decorated with thousands of lights on display nightly through January 7th.

Movies playing at the historic State Theater in downtown Sioux Falls include The Grinch, rated PG, The Holiday, rated PG-13 and the new release, May December, rated R.

The Wells Fargo CineDome & Sweetman Planetarium at the Washington Pavilion features Wings Over Water, Mystery of the Christmas Star and Unseen Universe.

New movie releases playing at a theater near you include Godzilla Minus One and The Shift, both rated PG-13 plus Silent Night, rated R and Renaissance: A Film by Beyonce, not rated.

Enjoy pro football action on KELOLAND TV. CBS Sports coverage begins at 11 a.m. Central Time with The NFL Today. That’s followed by the Denver Broncos at the Houston Texans at noon.