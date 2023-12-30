SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — Families are invited to celebrate the end of the year at the Washington Pavilion. Kids can join Radley Rex and count down to Noon Year’s Eve as hundreds of balloons will fall to the ground in the Kirby Science Discovery Center. They can also create New Year’s Eve time capsules in the Raven Children’s Studio. The event is free for members and included with a museum admission.

While you’re at the Pavilion, visit the Wells Fargo CineDome and Sweetman Planetarium to see Wings Over Water, Mystery of the Christmas Star, Unseen Universe and Back to the Future.

South Dakota Urban Indian Health is hosting a Sobriety Wacipi, an event to help those struggling with addiction find a sense of community. The doors open at 5:30 p.m. at the Coliseum in downtown Sioux Falls.

The City of Sioux Falls’ two Christmas Tree drop-off sites are open. They’re located at the Household Hazardous Waste Facility off North Cliff Avenue and near the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds on North Lyon Boulevard. You can dispose of your real tree, wreaths and garlands from noon to 5 p.m.

The Olde Towne Dinner Theatre in Worthing, SD presents Every Christmas Story Ever Told (And Then Some!). Dinner is served at 5:30 p.m. The show begins at 7 p.m.

This is the final night to check out the Christmas Acres holiday display featuring 200-thousand lights in Le Mars, IA. Admission is free but visitors are asked to leave a donation for the Christian Needs Center.

Falls Park in Sioux Falls will be lit-up for the holidays through next weekend. Winter Wonderland features trees decorated with thousands of lights on display nightly through January 7th.

Movies playing at the historic State Theater in downtown Sioux Falls include Lady and the Tramp, rated G, plus When Harry Met Sally and The Holdovers, both rated R.

New holiday movies playing at a theater near you include The Boys in the Boat and The Color Purple, both rated PG-13 and Ferrari, rated R.

Lace up your skates for some indoor skating at the SCHEELS IcePlex in Sioux Falls. Open skating takes place from 1-3 p.m. The cost is $7 for adults, $5 for children 12 and under. Skate rentals are $3,

The Stampede hockey team takes on the Des Moines Buccaneers at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center. The puck drops at 6:05 p.m.

Enjoy a double-header of pro football action on KELOLAND TV. CBS Sports coverage begins at 11 a.m. with The NFL Today. Then, the Miami Dolphins take on the Baltimore Ravens at noon. That’s followed by Cincinnati at Kansas City at 3:25 p.m.