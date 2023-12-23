SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — You only have a few hours left to complete your Christmas shopping in Sioux Falls. The Empire Mall is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Target stores are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. SCHEELS is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Closing times vary for the different stores in downtown Sioux Falls, with many open through mid-afternoon.

Stay tuned to Christmas Eve church services. KELOLAND TV will air Time of Grace at 6 a.m. Central Time, Celebrate Church at 6:30 a.m. And Sunday TV Mass at 10 a.m. KELOXTRA will air Music & Spoken Word at 6:30 a.m. Celebrate Church at 11 a.m. Christmas at the Cathedral at 11:30 a.m. and Worship at Bethany Church at 4 p.m.

Terry Peak Ski Area is open today and Christmas Day for skiers and snowboarders in the northern Black Hills. The hours are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mountain Time.

New holiday movie releases playing at a theater near you include Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, rated PG-13 plus Anyone But You and The Iron Claw, both rated R.

Enjoy free holiday light displays in KELOLAND. Crazy For Christmas features inflatables and lights at the Myers home located at 1819 S. Hawthorne Avenue in Sioux Falls. Christmas Acres in Le Mars, IA includes thousands of lights, sculptures and music. Visitors are encouraged to leave a donation for the Christian Needs Center.

Christmas at the Capitol features nearly 100 decorated trees inside the capitol building in Pierre. It’s open to the public every day from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. through December 26th. Admission is free.

Falls Park in Sioux Falls is lit up for the holidays. Winter Wonderland features trees decorated with thousands of lights on display nightly through January 7th.

Enjoy pro football action on KELOLAND TV. CBS Sports coverage begins at 11 a.m. Central Time with The NFL Today. That’s followed by the Cleveland Browns at the Houston Texans at noon.