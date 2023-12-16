SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — Sioux Falls Lutheran is hosting a Cookie Walk to raise money for the school’s Booster Club. You’re invited to fill a box of holiday goodies, including Christmas cookies, fudge and candies for $20. The Cookie Walk goes from 2-4 p.m.

The Table Ministry is hosting a Live Nativity in the parking lot of Shenanigans Sports Bar in Sioux Falls. There will be camels, donkeys caroling and a bake sale from 6-8 p.m. Admission is free.

Brandon Lutheran Church presents a Christmas Cantata: O Come, Let Us Adore Him. The performance is at 6:30 p.m. featuring the church choir and bell choir, along with brass, soloists and narrations.

VFW Post 628 is hosting an All-You-Can Eat Pancake Breakfast. Serving time is 8:30 a.m. to noon at the South Dakota Military Heritage Alliance. The cost is $8 for adults, $2 for children.

The Military Order of the Cootie is hosting a Chislic Fundraiser. Serving time is 3-6 p.m. at the South Dakota Military Heritage Alliance in Sioux Falls. The cost is $8, $9 for chislic with fries. Money raised will support hospitalized veterans.

Thunder Road Family Park in Sioux Falls is hosting Brunch With Santa from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. The cost is $11 for the brunch alone. $32 gets you brunch along with unlimited laser tag, mini-bowling and bumper cars.

Art Moms & Friends are hosting a Holiday Boutique at 3101 West 41st Street in Sioux Falls. Local vendors will be selling unique pieces for the holidays from noon to 4 p.m.

The Mighty Corson Art Players present Those Crazy Ladies in the House on the Corner. The performance is at 4:30 p.m. at the Corson Playhouse. Tickets are $20.

The Olde Towne Dinner Theatre in Worthing, SD presents Every Christmas Story Ever Told (And Then Some!). Dinner is served at 5:30 p.m. The show begins at 7 p.m.

Winter Weekends wrap up in downtown Sioux Falls with several family-friendly events including a tree ring-toss game, snowman bean bag toss and snowman darts, plus holiday bowling and ice bumper cars. It’s taking place from 1-5 p.m. by the 10th Street mural.

Enjoy free holiday light displays in KELOLAND. Crazy For Christmas features inflatables and lights at the Myers home located at 1819 S. Hawthorne Avenue in Sioux Falls. Christmas Acres in Le Mars, IA includes thousands of lights, sculptures and music. Visitors are encouraged to leave a donation for the Christian Needs Center.

Christmas at the Capitol features nearly 100 decorated trees inside the capitol building in Pierre. It’s open to the public every day from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. through December 26th. Admission is free.

Falls Park in Sioux Falls is lit up for the holidays. Winter Wonderland features trees decorated with thousands of lights on display nightly through January 7th.

Movies playing at the historic State Theater in downtown Sioux Falls include White Christmas (NR) and Dream Scenario, rated R.

The Wells Fargo CineDome & Sweetman Planetarium at the Washington Pavilion features Wings Over Water, Mystery of the Christmas Star, Unseen Universe and Experience the Aurora.

New in theaters this weekend: Wonka, rated PG.

The University of Oregon takes on Syracuse University in NCAA men’s basketball action at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls. Tip-off is at noon.

Enjoy pro football action on KELOLAND TV. CBS Sports coverage begins at 11 a.m. Central Time with The NFL Today. That’s followed by Tampa Bay at Green Bay at noon.