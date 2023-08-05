SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — It’s another busy day of events at the Sioux Empire Fair taking place this week at the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds in Sioux Falls. The activities include a team roping event at 11 a.m., midway carnival rides open at noon, a kids pedal pull takes place at 3 p.m. Hairball with special guest The Downboys perform in the grandstand at 7:30 p.m. Fair admission is $10, $5 for children and free for ages 5 and under. The fair runs through August 12th.

The final day of the Sioux River Folk Festival at Newton Hills State Park near Canton, SD features performances by Just Friends at 11 a.m., Tomboy at noon and Songs From The Road Band at 1 p.m. Admission is $10.

Concerts at the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally include performances by Lynyrd Skynyrd plus Ted Z & The Wranglers at the Buffalo Chip Campground and Clutch at the Iron Horse Saloon.

Bring your lawn chair, blanket and friends to Wilde Prairie Winery in Brandon, SD for Sunday in the Vineyard. Enjoy live music by Geoff Gunderson from 2-5 p.m.

American Legion Post 15 in Sioux Falls is hosting an all-you-can-eat Pancake Breakfast. Serving time is 8:30 a.m. to noon at the South Dakota Military Heritage Alliance. The cost is $11, $2 for children.

Historic Prairie Village in Madison, SD is hosting a Main Street Classic Car Show from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is $5, $2 for children ages 6-12. It costs $15 to register your car which includes two admission passes. Prizes will be awarded in 11 categories plus a People’s Choice Award.

It’s Pizza Night at Good Earth Farm in Lennox, SD. Enjoy homegrown wood-fired pizza, plus local craft beers and natural wines from 4-7 p.m.

Riverside Park Days in Flandreau, SD include a community church service at 10:30 a.m., a concert by the Flandreau City Band at 1 p.m. and a bean bag tournament at 12:30 p.m.

SculptureWalk features 67 sculptures on display in downtown Sioux Falls. You can also vote for your favorite sculpture as part of the People’s Choice Award through September 30th.

Movies playing at the historic State Theater in downtown Sioux Falls include Babe, rated G, Asteroid City, rated PG-13 and Starship Troopers, filmed in the Badlands, rated R.

New movie releases playing at a theater near you include Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem, rated PG and Meg 2: The Trench, rated PG-13.