SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — Augustana Lutheran Church and Pueblo de Dios are hosting a block party/fiesta from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the church located on North Prairie Avenue.

There will be an outdoor worship in both Spanish and English at 11:00 a.m., followed by Latin-American food and entertainment. Fiesta-goers can also meet members of Sioux Falls Police and Fire Rescue who will also be at the event.

The Corn Palace Festival wraps up today in Mitchell with a Phil Baker kids show at noon, amusement rides and face painting throughout the afternoon, plus free performances by the Mitchell Children’s Choir at 2 p.m. followed by Billy Lurken at 2:30 p.m.

The Steam Threshing Bee at Historic Prairie Village in Madison, SD includes steam & horse threshing, sawmill & equipment demonstrations, a parade, antique cars, train & carousel rides, a flea market and food. The hours are 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Admission is $14.

The South Dakota Rock and Roll Hall of Fame band Something New will perform a farewell concert today in Hartford. The free performance will be at 2 p.m. at the City Park in Hartford.

Enjoy live music plus South Dakota wines during Sunday in the Vineyard at Brandon’s Wilde Prairie Winery. The featured performer is Landon Weis from 2-5 p.m.

It’s an evening of gospel music and fellowship at Abiding Savior Free Lutheran Church in Sioux Falls. It all begins with a hymn sing at 5:30 p.m. followed by a concert with Liberty Quartet at 6 p.m. A free-will offering will be taken to support the quartet’s ministry.

The Heartland County Corn Maze, east of Harrisburg on Highway 11, features an 11-acre maze in the design of zebras. Hours are noon to 5 p.m. Admission is $8 for adults, $5 for children, free for ages 4 and under.

The South Dakota Department of Veterans Affairs will be hosting a State Bridge Dedication Ceremony to honor U.S. Army Specialist 5 John P. Beckers. The ceremony will be held at 2 p.m. at the VFW in Burke, SD. Beckers was killed in action during the Vietnam War in 1969.

Sunday Funday is a mountain bike ride hosted by Spoke-N-Sport in Sioux Falls.The ride starts and ends at the Spoke-N-Sport store located on South Cliff Avenue beginning at 4 p.m. Riders will be split into two groups: experienced in one group, beginners in another. The only requirements are helmets and bicycles with off-road capabilities.

It’s Pizza Night at Good Earth Farm in Lennox, SD. Enjoy homegrown wood-fired pizza, plus local craft beers and natural wines from 3-7 p.m.

The two City of Sioux Falls outdoor pools that are still open for the weekend are the Laurel Oak and Drake Springs Family Aquatic Centers. The hours are 1-8 p.m.

Cool-off on the water slide, the wave pool and lazy river at Wild Water West, west of Sioux Falls. Today’s hours are 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Movies playing at the historic State Theater in downtown Sioux Falls include Lilo & Stitch, rated PG, Grease Sing-A-Long, rated PG-13 and Oldboy, rated R.

The Canaries baseball team takes on the Lincoln Saltdogs at Sioux Falls Stadium. First pitch is at 2:05 p.m.

Enjoy a night of Outlaw sprint car and late-model street stock racing at Huset’s Speedway in Brandon. Admission is $20 for adults, $10 for students, free for ages 12 and under. Gates open at 4:30 p.m. Hot laps are at 6:30 p.m. The races start at 7:30 p.m.