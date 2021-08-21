Sunday Boredom Busters: August 22nd

SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — First Lutheran Church in Sioux Falls is hosting a Worship in the Park. Everyone is invited to bring a lawn chair or blanket to the McKennan Park band shell for music and worship starting at 11 a.m.

Ride for Hope is a 5-mile bicycle ride highlighting the Center of Hope ministry. The ride takes place at 2 p.m. at New Life Church in Sioux Falls.

A 45-minute session of Zumba will benefit NAMI South Dakota. The event gets underway at 11 a.m. in front of the deck at Great Bear Recreation Park. The suggested donation of $15 will go to NAMI South Dakota. There will also be raffles and prizes.

The Jagged Annies are the featured performers at Sangria Sunday at Strawbale Winery near Renner, SD. Gates open at noon. The music starts at 1 p.m. Admission is $5 a person or $10 a carload.

Wilde Prairie Winery in Brandon, SD is hosting Sunday in the Vineyard. Enjoy an afternoon of wine, beer and music by Elisabeth Hunstad from 2-5 p.m.

Put your inner GPS to the test at the Heartland Country Corn Maze, on Highway 11 east of Harrisburg. Visitors are invited to find their way through an eleven-acre maze in the design of a lion. Today’s hours are from noon to 5 p.m.

Paranormal Cirque is a spooky fusion of circus, theatre and cabaret for a mature audience at The Empire Mall in Sioux Falls. The performance is at 7:30 p.m. Seating is limited and masks are required. Tickets start at $10.

Films playing at the historic State Theatre in downtown Sioux Falls include The Sandlot, rated PG plus National Lampoon’s Vacation and The Harder They Come, both rated R.

New movie releases playing at a theater near you include Paw Patrol, rated G, Reminiscence, rated PG-13, plus The Protege and The Night House, both rated R.

It’s the World of Outlaws Bin Buster Bash at Huset’s Speedway in Brandon. Gates open at 4 p.m. Hot laps are at 7 p.m. The races start at 8 p.m. Tickets are $40 for adults, $20 for children, free for ages 5 and under.