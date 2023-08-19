SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — Cool-off this hot weekend at the City of Sioux Falls outdoor pools. Facilities that are still open include Kuehn Pool along with Laurel Oak and Drake Springs Family Aquatic Centers. The hours are 1-8 p.m.

You can also beat the heat on the water slide, the wave pool and lazy river at Wild Water West, west of Sioux Falls. Today’s hours are 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Back-to-school hours start Monday with the water park open from 4-8 p.m.

Aberdeen’s Aquatic Center is going to the dogs. Bring your dog for a dip in the pool from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Adult supervision is required for all pets. The admission fee will be waived with a donation for the Aberdeen Area Humane Society. The aquatic center closes for the season after today.

Riverboat Days & Summer Arts Festival in Yankton wrap up today with arts and crafts booths opening at 9 a.m., a car show at noon, plus children’s entertainer Phil Baker also at noon, tractor games at 1:30 p.m. and a raffle drawing at 5 p.m.

It’s Family Fun & Dairy Day at the Brown County Fair in Aberdeen. Activities include a pancake breakfast at 8 a.m., a parade at noon, carnival rides and games at 1 p.m. and an antique tractor pull at 1:30 p.m.

The Central States Fair in Rapid City includes a world-qualifying livestock show at 10 a.m. MT, carnival rides starting at noon, plus Monument Health community health screenings also at noon and PRCA Xtreme Broncs finals at 7 p.m.

The Black Hills Steam & Gas Threshing Bee includes a Sunday church service, steam/tractor races, plus steam shovel, sawmill and threshing displays. A parade will take place at 1 p.m. The Threshing Bee is taking place east of the Sturgis Airport, on Alkali Road.

Show your support for Special Olympics athletes competing in a Bocce Tournament in Sioux Falls. The competition will take place from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at McCart Fields.

VFW Post 628 is hosting an All-You-Can Eat Pancake Breakfast. Serving time is 8:30 a.m. to noon at the South Dakota Military Heritage Alliance. The cost is $8 for adults, $2 for children.

Bring your lawn chair, blanket and friends to Wilde Prairie Winery in Brandon, SD for Sunday in the Vineyard. Enjoy live music by Billy Lurken from 2-5 p.m.

The Heartland County Corn Maze, east of Harrisburg on Highway 11, features an 11-acre maze in the design of zebras. Hours are noon to 5 p.m. Admission is $8 for adults, $5 for children, free for ages 4 and under.

Movies playing at the historic State Theater in downtown Sioux Falls include Big, rated PG, Lakota Nation vs. United States, rated PG-13 and Talk To Me, rate R.

New movie releases playing at a theater near you include Blue Beetle and Jules, both rated PG-13 and Strays, plus Back on the Strip, rated R.

The Canaries baseball team takes on the Sioux City Explorers at Sioux Falls Stadium. First pitch is at 12:05 p.m.