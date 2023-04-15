SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Kickin’ Cancer Jam is a fundraiser for local cancer victims. Bands will be playing at the El Riad Shrine Mosque in downtown Sioux Falls starting at 1 p.m. The performances include We’re No Angels, Somebody or Someone, Minority Falls, Southside Pine and Ron Keel. There will also be a dart tournament with sign up starting at noon.

The 49th annual Wacipi wraps up today at the University of South Dakota. It’s taking place at the Sanford Coyote Sports Center on the Vermillion campus. Doors open at 10 a.m. The grand entry is at 1 p.m.

Sioux Falls Fire Rescue and Sioux Falls Police are hosting a Public Safety Showcase at the Sioux Falls Convention Center. You can meet local firefighters and police officers to learn more about careers in public safety from 3-7 p.m. There will also be specialized vehicles and equipment on display as well as kids activities. Admission is free.

A Spaghetti Lunch will raise money for a new building for the Crooks Community Child Care Center. Serving time is 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Crooks Community Center. The cost is a free-will donation. That will be followed by a Chase the Ace Fundraiser for the child care center at the Wooden Nickel from 3-5 p.m.

It’s the opening weekend of the City of Sioux Falls’ free Leaf & Branch Drop-Off. It’s located on North Lyon Boulevard, just south of the WH Lyon Fairgrounds. You can drop off your leaves and branches from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. every day through May 28th. Just make sure you remove leaves from plastic bags.

VFW Post 628 is hosting an All-You-Can Eat Pancake Breakfast. Serving time is 8:30 a.m. to noon at the South Dakota Military Heritage Alliance. The cost is $8 for adults, $2 for children.

The South Dakota Symphony Orchestra presents a Chamber Music Concert on the campus of Augustana University. The performance is at 1 p.m. in Hamre Hall. Tickets are $10.

The All-City Honors Orchestra and Augustana Orchestra present their Side-by-Side Concert at Gloria Dei Lutheran Church in Sioux Falls. The music begins at 3:30 p.m. Tickets are $15. Free for students.

Movies playing at the historic State Theater in downtown Sioux Falls include Zootopia, rated PG, plus Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery, rated PG-13.

Films playing at the Wells Fargo CineDome at the Washington Pavilion include Dinosaurs of Antarctica, and BBC Earth: Antarctica.

New movie releases playing at a theater near you include Paint, rated PG-13 plus Air, Nefarious, Mafia Mamma and Beautiful Disaster, all rate R.

The Storm indoor football team takes on the Green Bay Blizzard at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center. Kick-off is at 5:05 p.m.