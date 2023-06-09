SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Summertime for most people means heading outside and enjoying the warm weather.

As we all head out to enjoy the summer, Michelle Alexander and her daughter Kailee always have a set plan to stay in contact when they’re not at home.

“When she’s going to work, when she’s going to school, when there’s practices, that type of thing, just communicating, having that open, open line, so that we know who’s doing what, when,” Michelle said.

“Really, just to make sure, like, if anything happens, my parents know where I am, and other people know where I am. Because a lot of my friends have my location too, like my sister and my really close friends,” Kailee said.

Police say the Alexanders are doing the right thing.

“Having that open communication is going to keep parents informed where the kids are, and in case there’s an issue then the parents can call and let police know,” said Sioux Falls Police Department Public Information Officer Sam Clemens.

Michelle says it’s also important for parents to talk to their kids about safety.

“Just being aware of your surroundings, knowing when you’re walking out to your cars, making sure that you’re paying attention to things if it’s if it’s dark, and you’re nervous, you know, don’t ever hesitate to ask a security guard at a mall or that type of thing to walk you to your car,” Michelle said.

An open line of communication is often all it takes to keep kids safe and put parents’ minds at ease.