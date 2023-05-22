Rapid City, S.D. (KELO) — As summer kicks off, public libraries across the state stress the importance of continued reading.

“Numerous studies have found that children who don’t read and don’t participate in those educational activities in the summer are behind their peers when school starts again,” Events Coordinator Aly Quinn said.

“We even say that leaders are readers and I think about the people that I know in my own life, the people that I respect and admire, they’re all readers. They make it a daily habit to continue to learn and grow themselves, and I think our students can benefit from doing the same thing.” East Middle School Principal Terry Lundeen said.

While public libraries look to continue youth reading in the summer, they also have adult programs. Both kids and adults can see an improvement at just 15 minutes of reading a day.

Studies have shown that just having books in the home for easy access has contributed to continued reading and learning.

Any reading material works for education growth. From fictional novels to comic books and even reading up on your local news, you can see a healthy improvement this summer.

“The beauty of reading is there something for everyone and it’s just putting that something in that kid’s hand,” Lundeen said.

The Rapid City Public Library kicks off the Summer Reading Program on June 4th.