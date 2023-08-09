SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Wednesday, August 9. Take a look at our top stories in news and weather with KELOLAND On The GO First@4.

The Division of Criminal Investigation is looking into an officer-involved shooting at the request of the South Dakota Highway Patrol.

It has been a mostly quiet afternoon in KELOLAND. Temperatures are in the upper 70s and low 80s which is normal. There are hardly any clouds in the sky and the winds are light. The chance of rain and thundershowers picks up in northeastern KELOLAND this afternoon and evening.

Senator John Thune of South Dakota is making stops around South Dakota.

North Dakota’s governor granted emergency rulemaking to deal with the teacher shortage.

Download the KELOLAND News app to find the latest headlines while on the go.