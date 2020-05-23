Sturgis mayor: There’s no stopping motorcycle rally-goers

STURGIS, S.D. (KELO) — The mayor of Sturgis says city officials can’t stop people from coming to the annual motorcycle gathering in the Black Hills, regardless of the coronavirus.

The 80th Sturgis Motorcycle Rally is scheduled. August 7 through August 16. Reports say city council has said it would make an official decision in mid-June on whether to go forward with hosting the event.

Mayor Mark Carstensen said in a Facebook video that “tourism is coming” to the Black Hills and Sturgis, whatever the city council decides.

State health officials on Saturday confirmed 112 new cases of the coronavirus, bumping the total to 4,468.

