Brookings, S.D. (KELO) — Around 40 million Americans have college debt.

“I filled out the FAFSA every year and I normally don’t get a lot, but it’s something,” Joseph Daly, senior at South Dakota State University said.

Many college students take on several jobs throughout the year to pay off their loans.

“I started working multiple jobs, and sometime during the summer, I work up to four jobs,” John Akujobi, a sophomore at South Dakota State University said.

However, President Joe Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan gives some students hope.

“I think I’d have a major impact because I know tuition is a really big deferral because people don’t go to college because they can’t afford it, or they drop out because they can’t afford it anymore,” Alison Marshall, a sophomore at South Dakota State University said.

One student has seen the long-term effects loans can have.

“I’ve had older cousins that they are still paying their student loans until they’re in their mid-30s. And just thinking about all that loan debt that’s not going to circulate money through the economy at all. It’s going to really hinder it. So I think that this is going to help,” said Daly.

If Biden’s plan takes effect, the $400 billion plan would allow eligible individuals up to $20,00 each for federal loan forgiveness.