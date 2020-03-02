Students celebrate Dr. Seuss and Read Across America Day

Washington High School student council members visited some elementary students Monday.

Monday is Dr. Seuss Day and Read Across America Day and to help celebrate that, the high schoolers stopped by to read to the kids.

“I think it’s a great experience for both us and them because it’s a way for us to connect with the younger generation and for them to be able to understand what it is going to be like to come to high school when they are older and get to gain experience,” junior Lexi Goeman said.

They read with kids in kindergarten and first and second grade. Other student council members read with John Harris Elementary students in the afternoon.