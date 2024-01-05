SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota state Reps. Kadyn Wittman and Tyler Tordsen, each of Sioux Falls, are friends on opposite sides of the political aisle. They’re also each a sponsor of HB 1042, which would reimburse school districts for the money spent on meals for kids eligible for free or reduced-priced meals.

“After doing a lot of research, talking to other folks who have worked within this particular sphere, I think that we’ve landed on a bill that is easy to understand,” Wittman said. “It actually incentivizes families to fill out the paperwork.”

Wittman, a Democrat, says this legislation will cost $578,000 annually if the bill becomes law.

“I’m hoping that this language accompanied with the conversations we’ve been having in our community around inflation, rising bills, rising costs of living, I’m hoping that this will be a way for us to support our most vulnerable families and kids,” Wittman said.

The bill would have the state of South Dakota cover costs not picked up by the National School Lunch Program or by the School Breakfast Program.

“In thinking about some of the maybe intended consequences, the ripple effects if we can do something like this, to help feed kids, that they can, if they can have access to breakfast and lunch, if they can be focused better and increase their proficiency rates in some of the different categories in school, maybe help lower the chronic absenteeism rate, too, if parents just know that their kid can get a meal if they go there,” Tordsen said.

Tordsen, a Republican, says HB 1042 is about today and tomorrow. The 2024 legislative session begins Tuesday.

“These are kids that we want them to be in school,” Tordsen said. “We want this to be their job, we want them to be there, to get educated so that they can stick around, raise families, give back to the community, whatever, and so this is kind of a long-term play on top of the health aspects that come with it, too.”