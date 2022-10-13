Fire danger remains high across KELOLAND. A Red Flag Warning will be in effect again today for most of KELOLAND due to strong winds and low humidity.

The relative humidity values looks very low this afternoon, only 10-20%.

Strong NW winds are back today. The northwest wind flow will still be around tomorrow and Saturday.

Precipitation totals have remained low, even with a few passing showers yesterday.

The forecast shows highs in the 50s today across much of KELOLAND. We should stay mainly dry today, but pockets of rain mixed with light snow will brush through Minnesota tomorrow as winds stay steady from the northwest.

If you are fan of warmer weather, we eventually see milder temperatures later next week moving our way from the Pacific northwest.

The pattern will also remain mainly dry across the northern plains.