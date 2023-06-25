SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Sunday, June 25. Here’s what you need to know as your start your day with KELOLAND On The GO.

Strong winds have been causing problems in parts of Sioux Falls this morning.

First responders have recovered the body of a drowning victim in the Pactola Reservoir, south of Rapid City.

Today marks the 20th anniversary of what’s now known as “Tornado Tuesday,” when 67 tornados shook South Dakota back in 2003, including an E-F4 tornado that destroyed the town of Manchester on the eastern side of the state.

Saturday over 200 bikers drove around the Sioux Falls area for a poker run for Emily’s Hope, a nonprofit launched by former KELOLAND News journalist Angela Kennecke which fights back against the scourge of drug overdoses.

A local bar is providing emotional and financial support for a mother of three who’s battling cancer.

