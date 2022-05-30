ABERDEEN, S.D. (KELO) — The weather may not be ideal for outdoor fun, but it is the unofficial kickoff of summer this holiday.

Storybook Land and the Land of Oz in Aberdeen opened for the season on Friday.

Visitors at Storybook Land and the Land of Oz can now enjoy the rides, concessions, and gift shop for the season.

This attraction is part of Nick Kesler’s childhood.

On Friday, he got to experience it with his son.

Nick’s mother joined them as young Raylen tried out the rides.

“I love Storybook Land. There’s so much to do, so much to see, all kinds of fun stories, so happy to share it with my oldest here,” Visitor Nick Kesler said.

The Aberdeen attraction gets about 200,000 visitors every summer.

“We get visitors from almost all 50 states actually. We track license plates that come into our park and nearly every state there’s someone coming in,” Aberdeen Parks, Recreation & Forestry director Mark Hoven said.

The director of the Aberdeen Parks, Recreation and Forestry Department is optimistic about the season, despite economic challenges people are facing.

“Our campground has been really strong. We’ve had good reservations there. And we feel that kind of drives it a little bit. Even with all the gas prices and stuff, people are still coming, so we’re looking for a big year,” Hoven said.

That means many families, including the Keslers, are on track to make memories here.

Storybook Land is open through Labor Day.

Admission is free, but the rides cost money.