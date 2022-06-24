Another hot and humid day before cooler air arrives this weekend.

Temperatures return to the 90s today, we’ll also have high dew point temperatures so expect thick humidity throughout the day.

As cooler and drier air moves in from the northwest, storms will develop this afternoon and evening. Some of the storms will be severe with an enhanced and slight risk for severe weather throughout eastern KELOLAND.

The highest risk for tornadoes is in extreme northeast South Dakota and eastern North Dakota. Stay weather aware this afternoon and evening.

Expect a cooler and drier weekend. Highs on Saturday will be in the 70s and 80s as strong west and northwest winds bring in cooler air.

The cool weather will continue for Sunday with highs in the 70s.

Warm weather quickly returns as we go through next week.