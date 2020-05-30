Storms may threaten SpaceX astronauts’ second launch attempt

NASA astronauts Douglas Hurley, left, and Robert Behnken wave as they walk out of the Neil A. Armstrong Operations and Checkout Building on their way to Pad 39-A, at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Fla., Wednesday, May 27, 2020. The two astronauts will fly on a SpaceX test flight to the International Space Station. For the first time in nearly a decade, astronauts will blast into orbit aboard an American rocket from American soil, a first for a private company. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

CAPE CANAVERAL, FL (Associated Press) – SpaceX is taking a second shot at launching astronauts, but rain and storm clouds are threatening more delays.

Elon Musk’s company came within minutes Wednesday of launching NASA astronauts for the first time in nearly a decade from the U.S., before lightning interfered.

Managers considered bumping the next launch attempt from Saturday to Sunday to take advantage of a slightly better forecast at Kennedy Space Center. But NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine tweeted that no decision was made Friday.

Bridenstine says the safety of astronauts Doug Hurley and Bob Behnken is the top priority – no matter how many times it takes to launch them to the International Space Station.