Lake Sharpe has become the second major Missouri River reservoir in South Dakota to be infested with invasive zebra mussels, raising fears that millions of dollars in mitigation may be needed and that new restrictions could be placed on those who use the lake for boating, fishing and recreation.

The infestation was announced in a news release from the state Game, Fish & Parks Department on July 12. The mussel discovery shocked state GFP officials and came in spite of more than four years of work and $400,000 in spending aimed at preventing boaters from inadvertently spreading zebra mussels and a host of other harmful, non-native species from spreading further into South Dakota.