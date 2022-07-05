SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Heads up, northwest Iowa and southwest Minnesota.

The storm that passed through eastern South Dakota is headed your way.

KELOLAND Meteorologists said as of 3:56 p.m. CT, a system near Chandler, Minnesota, had started ahead of a main system that brought strong winds and hail to southwestern Minnesota. That early system in Chandler produced baseball size hail near Lake Wilson.

Lester, Iowa, and Doon, Iowa, are among the towns that should feel the storm from about 4 p.m. on as it moves through the region. Hills, Minnesota, and others in the area are likely in the path of the storm.

KELOLAND Meteorologist Brian Karstens said at 4:20 p.m. Ellsworth, Minnesota, and Little Rock, Iowa, should be getting the brunt of the storm soon.

The storm system was moving east, southeast at about 50 mph range, said Karstens.