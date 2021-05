VERMILLION, S.D. (USD) —Four South Dakota women captured Summit crowns on Friday at the 2021 Summit League Outdoor Track and Field Championships presented by U.S. Air Force Special Warfare held at Lillibridge Track Complex.

Capturing titles were senior Kamberlyn Lamer (heptathlon), redshirt-junior Jonna Bart (3,000-meter steeplechase), redshirt-freshman Carly Haring (high jump) and redshirt-freshman Gen Hirata (pole vault). The Coyote women sit second in the women's team race with 124 points, just 1.5 points shy of leader North Dakota State headed into the final day. South Dakota's men are in third place.