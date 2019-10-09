Storm Center Update – Wednesday PM October 9

Winter Storm Warnings, Watches, and Winter Weather Advisories have been issued for a good amount of counties in KELOLAND. Some of these go into effect tonight and last well into Friday for blowing snow and significant amount of accumulating snow. You can read the latest details for your county here.

The snow will fly in western South Dakota while a mix of rain and snow will be found in central SD. The east looks to stay above freezing for most of tonight so rain, and even some thunder, is more likely. Temperatures will fall to the 20s and 30s for most of the area, warmer 40s will be found in the southeast.

Tomorrow will be cloudy, and windy, and wet, and much colder. Highs will be in the 30s to low 40s, with the warmest temperatures in SE KELOLAND. Rain will mix with, and change to, snow in western and northern South Dakota, with a strong northerly wind that may cause travel problems. SE KELOLAND is likely to see more rain than snow, at least until Thursday night when temperatures drop below freezing when we could see some freezing drizzle mixed in the snow as well.

Friday will be cloudy, windy, and snowy, and even colder. Temperatures will be below freezing in the morning, and barely above freezing in the afternoon. Snowfall will be heaviest in western, central, and NE South Dakota, and it could be wind-drive snowfall with strong northerly winds. The southeast will be a little warmer with a rain/snow mix.

At this point, we still anticipate that the storm’s impacts will be greatest in western, central, and NE South Dakota – where we may even experience some blizzard-type conditions – as the storm spins to the northeast into Minnesota. That path would give SE KELOLAND more rain than snow – though a couple inches of snow is possible under this scenario. But current projections still give Rapid City, Pierre, and Aberdeen 6-12” of snow – and even heavier amounts in eastern North Dakota for anyone thinking about travelling in that direction.

Saturday will still be mostly cloudy and windy with lingering snow showers – especially the first half of the day. Saturday’s highs will only be in the 30s to lower 40s with that strong northerly wind. The most abundant sunshine will be found in Rapid City and the west, after the storm system moves away to the northeast.

Sunday will be partly to mostly cloudy and breezy, though temperatures are expected to moderate somewhat. We’re going with highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s, though significant snow cover would have an impact on those temperatures.

Skies will be partly cloudy Monday and Tuesday, and with temperatures in the 40s to low 50s, we expect to get to work on melting that snowfall. We expect that temperatures will experience a slow, gradual warming trend the rest of next week – though it looks like they will still be a little bit colder than normal for mid-October.