Storm Center Update- Wednesday PM, July 10th

Clouds and a few sprinkles came through eastern and southeastern KELOLAND during the midday hours, generally “popcorn” showers. This feature was helped by brisk NW winds we’ve had today, which has been the story for most parts of KELOLAND. Several parts of central and eastern South Dakota had wind gusts of 40 mph or more. Partly cloudy skies are expected the rest of today, with temperatures in the 70s, close to 10 degrees cooler than normal.

High winds today were able to mix out a considerable amount of humidity, leaving us drier than the past few days. As the sun sets, energy creating today’s cloud cover will be lost, so we’re expecting clear skies and lighter winds for much of KELOLAND. All this combined will get us to cool down into the 50s. As today’s system moves out tonight, the warming trend will begin with humidity moving back into our area starting tomorrow morning.

It will be sunny and calm tomorrow, slowly bring moisture back into KELOLAND while temperatures will rise into the low to mid 80s in the East and low 90s in the west.

The weekend is looking hot and increasingly humid. Friday’s highs will be in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees with mostly sunny skies. A weak hit of energy is expected to move through on Saturday and Sunday, but the weekend will be dominated by the warm temperatures, again I the upper 80s to low 90s. Severe weather is not anticipated.

It will be even hotter the first half of next week, with most locations reaching into the 90s. We will see increasing chances of showers or thunderstorms in western and central KELOLAND on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Temperatures are expected to be at or above-normal the remainder of next week. All things considered, it looks like a prolonged period of typical summer weather.