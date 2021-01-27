Storm Center Update – Wednesday PM January 27

After another cold day, temperatures will return to average or above average for much of KELOLAND.



In the meantime, temperatures tonight will fall to the single digits and teens. This will happen with partly cloudy skies and light winds.



Tomorrow will be dry. Low clouds will be thicker in eastern KELOLAND by sunrise, while central and western South Dakota will have partly cloudy skies. Highs will reach the 20s and 30s in eastern KELOLAND to the 30s and 40s in central and western South Dakota.



Expect the same for Friday but watch for precipitation this weekend.



As a storm system moves through the central United States this weekend, the rain and snow chances will get ramped up as we go through the day on Saturday. While it starts as a wintry mix of rain, snow, and freezing rain in southeast KELOLAND, it will switch to all snow Saturday evening and Saturday night. The best location to receive precipitation is eastern KELOLAND. Snow will last into Sunday for eastern KELOLAND.



While it’s too early for actual snow amounts, the chance for an inch or more of snow is highest in eastern KELOLAND.

The chance for 3″ or more of snow is low. Stay tuned.