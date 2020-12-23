Storm Center Update – Wednesday PM December 23

It took two days after the official start, but ‘Welcome to Winter’!



The wind and snow will end in eastern KELOLAND as we go through the evening. In the meantime, numerous Blizzard Warnings continue in eastern KELOLAND. Use caution when spending any time outdoors.



It will get cold tonight as temperatures fall to the single digits above and below zero in eastern KELOLAND (easily the coldest night so far this season). Be mindful of the wind chills. Wind chills numbers will fall to the teens and 20s below zero.



Christmas Eve (tomorrow) will be cold. Highs will only make the single digits and teens in eastern KELOLAND. Central and western KELOLAND will be warmer with highs in the 20s to 40s. We’ll get a break from the wind too as it will average 10-15 mph.



Christmas Day will be sunny and warmer as highs return to the 20s and 30s in eastern KELOLAND. It will be a mild Christmas Day in western South Dakota with temperatures in the 50s for Rapid City.

Temperatures will slowly cool as we go through the weekend.



We’re watching for another system to bring snow right before the turn of the new year next week. Stay tuned…