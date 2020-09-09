Storm Center Update- Wednesday AM, September 9th

Good Morning! It is a chilly start to the day for most of KELOLAND with frost around Aberdeen and 20s in Rapid City. In fact, some areas in the Black Hills have dropped to 16 degree. Frost is possible tonight around Sioux Falls if the clouds thin late. A frost advisory goes into effect tonight for areas north of I-90.

Futurecast keeps the rain chances limited today in the southeast, but the clouds may hold tonight south of I-90. The next system to affect KELOLAND will arrive Friday morning in central KELOLAND. That rain chance will increase in Sioux Falls by Friday evening into Saturday morning.

If you are looking for warmer weather, don’t worry. Widespread 80s and 90s will return by the end of the 7 day forecast.

Today will still be very cool with highs mainly in the 50s.

Keep an eye on frost chances tonight with 30s for lows.

Tomorrow looks warmer with highs in the 60s under partly cloudy skies.

The 7 day forecast delivers 70s by the weekend with dry weather expected early next week.