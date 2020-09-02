Storm Center Update- Wednesday AM, September 2nd

Good Morning! It’s a nice morning across KELOLAND including this sunrise picture from Lake Madison. Warmer weather is ahead.

Hotter weather means high fire danger for many areas of central and western SD. A red flag warning is in effect for the areas shown in pink.

The relative humidity forecast is very low later today, down to 11% in Rapid City.

The forecast looks dry for most of us, even as winds increase tonight with a passing cold front. Those winds will continue tomorrow and highs will fall into the 70s in most areas.

We still expect a sharp drop in temperatures next week with highs in the 50s and 60s by Tuesday.

Temperatures look plenty warm today with highs in the 80s across the east and 90s west.

Tonight will be windy at times as a cold front moves across the region. Lows will be mainly in the 50s.

Expect cooler weather tomorrow with highs in the 70s and strong breezes from the northwest.

Get ready for another warming trend into the start of Labor Day Weekend. We expect 80s and 90s once again, but a big cold front will arrive around Monday. Rain chances will arrive along with much cooler weather with highs in the 60s by Tuesday. We may even have to drop the highs a few more degrees. Stay tuned.