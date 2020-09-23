Storm Center Update- Wednesday AM, September 23rd

The warm weather trend continues across KELOLAND. Sioux Falls hit 89 yesterday, very warm for the first day of fall. We expect another warm day today.

Futurecast shows a passing cold front moving into KELOLAND, but very little moisture is forecast as the winds shift to the north. We expect warm weather to return briefly ahead of the next cold front. That will bring cooler temperatures starting this weekend.

There’s growing evidence that temperatures will be below normal by the middle of next week.

Expect to hear more about the dry weather pattern as La Nina continues to develop in the Pacific Ocean. We can see the area of cooler than normal sea surface temperatures near the equator off the coast of South America. This supports the below normal rainfall patterns we’ve been seeing in the plains.

Highs today will be very warm again, mainly in the 80s. We can’t rule out a few sprinkles as a weak cold front moves east.

Lows tonight will be mainly in the 50s with a few clouds.

Tomorrow looks cooler East River, but much warmer for parts of western SD.

Keep an eye on the developing wind forecast. We see increasing NW winds on Sunday.

That wind could be stronger by Monday.

The 7 day forecast looks cooler early next week, with 60s for highs by Tuesday. Overall, the trend is still dry.