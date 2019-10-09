Storm Center Update- Wednesday AM, October 9th

Good Morning! We are well on our way to seeing the first significant snow in parts of western, central, and norther KELOLAND. The animation below shows the timeline of the snow and our first thoughts on accumulations. Keep in mind early season events are more volatile due to the variables of snow rates and ground temperatures. We do see high confidence in over 6″ of snow around Mobridge and less than 2″ in the Sioux Falls area through Saturday. Points in between will be watched as new information refines the forecast.

Hourly temperatures will be changing quickly. Tomorrow will be much colder in all areas of KELOLAND, including Sioux Falls. Gusty north winds will be a problem during the periods of heaviest snow, shown in dark blue.

Winter storm warnings are posted in red and winter storm watches in yellow on this map. Pay attention to updates through the day.

Enjoy one last day of 70s in the southeast, with 40s in Rapid City.

Tonight looks cold in the west, but the southeast will hold onto some warmer numbers along with a few scattered t-storms.

Temperatures will fall through the day tomorrow along with stronger north winds.

We expect much colder weather into the weekend with some snow still wrapping around the low pressure center across eastern KELOLAND into Saturday.