Storm Center Update- Wednesday AM, October 7th

Good Morning! It was a very warm day across KELOLAND yesterday. We saw highs in the mid and upper 80s, well above normal.

Our rain deficits for the year continue to grow. Sioux Falls is around 9 inches below normal.

Warm weather is all around to start the forecast, but we still see a big change early next week as a significant trough develops across the Rockies. This is the most significant weather change we’ve had for several weeks.

Hurricane Delta will be impacting the Gulf coast later in the week and will likely stall this western trough as it approaches KELOLAND. If that plays out, we’ll see much better chances of rain early next week. It’s still early to get into the details, but Monday is the day to watch.

There is certainly more color on this 10 day rainfall map. Stay tuned.

Today still looks dry and a little cooler with highs mainly in the 70s.

Tonight looks cool but dry with lows in the 40s.

Winds will increase from the south tomorrow as highs warm into the 70s east and 80s west.

The weekend looks very mild and windy by Sunday. Rain chances should increase with a slow-moving front on Monday. Highs will fall below normal around Tuesday as autumn weather returns.