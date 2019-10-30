Storm Center Update- Wednesday AM, October 30th

Good Morning! We have a cold start to the morning across KELOLAND, but the weather looks mainly dry. You can see some passing clouds on Futurecast, but little moisture coming from those clouds. We do see a front on Friday that will increase the wind and deliver a few pockets of light rain or light snow.

Highs today will be well below normal in the lower to middle 30s.

Tonight looks chilly with mainly clear skies and light winds.

Tomorrow should be a little warmer with highs rebounding into the 40s.

The weekend forecast looks slightly warmer with highs in the lower to middle 40s.

Sunday will feature a few 40s and 50s as well.

Don’t be concerned about any major storms at this point. The cold air is pushing the active storm track to our south…for now.