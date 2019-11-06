Storm Center Update- Wednesday AM, November 6th

A mix of snow, sleet, and freezing rain has made for slippery travel this morning across parts of KELOLAND. The map below shows the band of snow, with the darker blue areas indicating the heaviest accumulation.

Futurecast continues to show snow across the region this moving, but much of the moisture will diminish this afternoon. Clearing skies tonight will lead to colder temperatures.

Highs today are starting well below normal in the 20s and 30s.

Here’s a closer look at the highs forecast today.

It will be quite cold tonight with single digits likely across the north and east.

Tomorrow will be coldest in the east, but the weather looks a little warmer West River.

Speaking of warmer weather, Saturday looks pretty good with highs back in the 40s and 50s.

Much colder weather will rush south on Sunday.

Some of these numbers on Monday look plenty cold.

Keep in mind there will be areas of rain and snow Sunday as the colder air pushes south.