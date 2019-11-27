1  of  77
Storm Center Update- Wednesday AM, November 27th

Good Morning! Strong winds continue across the east as snow leaves KELOLAND. A general swath of 3-7″ fell across the region. You can see the storm now moving off to our east, but winds are still over 30 mph at times east of I-29.

The road condition report features the snow across much of southeastern KELOLAND. Travel conditions are poor in many spots due to blowing and drifting snow combined with ice under the snow.

You can see the snowfall totals around southeastern KELOLAND, with around 7″ in Tea and 5″ at Yankton.

Here’s a look at our Futurecast update. You can see the snow developing tomorrow afternoon, mainly across the southeast. We expect light freezing drizzle by Thursday evening into Friday morning across the east, with rain and claps of thunder developing late Friday as warmer air moves in from the south.

The main area of low pressure will move our direction this weekend, producing heavier precipitation.

Some of this will be freezing rain, mainly north of Sioux Falls Friday night into Saturday. We’ll continue to watch this as it unfolds.

Areas of heavy snow are likely across west and north this weekend.

The concern is the wind will be strong enough to create blizzard conditions on the back side of the low pressure system. Stay tuned as we continue to watch the post Thanksgiving forecast.

The Sioux Falls area may have plain rain by Saturday as temperatures warm above freezing. Sunday could feature a switch back to snow, but those details are still developing. We encourage you to monitor the latest forecasts across KELOLAND.

