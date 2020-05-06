Storm Center Update- Wednesday AM, May 6th

Good Morning! A pleasant day is forecast for much of KELOLAND with highs in the 60s. We expect rain chances to arrive in the far west tonight and tomorrow. Sioux Falls will see showers by the afternoon and more rain chances tomorrow night. Some rain totals in central SD may surpass .50″, something we’ll watch.

The below normal temperatures will be dominate into early next week. We expect episodes of frost and freeze chances, with the coldest air coming into the region Monday and Tuesday.

The depth of the cold may yield some snow in North Dakota on Saturday and the Black Hills will have several chances of snow the next few days.

Enjoy the mild weather today with highs in the lower to middle 60s.

Increasing chances of rain will move into western KELOLAND tonight and eventually spread east tomorrow.

Rain chances will limit highs into the 50s.

Temperatures will remain below normal in the 7 day forecast. While we may have patchy frost on Friday morning, we are more concerned about the air arriving early next week. That will be real test on the strength of the cold. The cycle of cold should begin to improve by the middle of next week.