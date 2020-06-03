Storm Center Update- Wednesday AM, June 3rd

Good Morning! Showers and thunderstorms have developed across western SD, a trend that should expand farther east during the day.

The risk of severe weather will stay in western KELOLAND, but that will change tomorrow.

Futurecast shows showers and thunderstorms in the west this morning trying to move east later today. We expect a 20% chance of rain in Sioux Falls by the evening. More storms will develop late tomorrow in the southeast, where severe chances will increase.

The Storm Prediction Center severe weather outlook shows more activity in the southeast.

Highs will be cooler for Sioux Falls this afternoon at only 84.

Tonight should also be less humid with lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Tomorrow will be a bit cooler in the west as we watch afternoon and evening storm chances.

Friday looks nice with temperatures in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

The weekend will be warmer and windy at times. Sample wind gusts Saturday afternoon will be 30-40 mph.

Temperature will be hot at times early next week as rain chances stay 20-30%. A better chance of rain will arrive by Tuesday.