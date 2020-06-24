Storm Center Update- Wednesday AM, June 24th

A pleasant day is ahead for much of KELOLAND. With partly cloudy skies, we expect highs in the 80s this afternoon.

Moisture trends the past 30 days are running below normal in the areas shown in yellow and orange. It’s especially dry toward Ortonville, MN.

Storms will return to the forecast tomorrow. Here is the latest severe weather risk for late in the day.

Futurecast shows morning rain chances in the west, but an increase in storms East River during the peak heating of the day. Large hail, damaging wind, and tornadoes are all possible.

A few sprinkles are possible today in central KELOLAND, but most ares will be dry with light winds and highs in the 80s.

Expect lower to middle 60s tonight with partly cloudy skies.

Highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s tomorrow will help fuel storm chances. Many of us will have higher humidity as well.

Heat and humidity will return early next week. Along with that, storm chances will be around, more likely during the late evening and overnight.